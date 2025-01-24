Lafayette Transit resumes Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. — All transit services will resume normal operations Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 6:45 AM. This includes Night Owl and paratransit services. Fares will be waived for all riders on January 25, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Goverment.

While services are resuming as quickly as possible, riders are advised to allow extra time for travel due to potential lingering roadway conditions from the recent winter storm that may impact normal traffic patterns.

Please note that, per normal operations, transit services will not run on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Regular operations will resume on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 5:45 AM.

For more information, contact the Lafayette Transit System at 337-291-8570 or visit www.ridelts.com.

