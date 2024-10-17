Lafayette Tool Library helping build a better Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Home repairs just got a whole lot easier for residents in Lafayette Parish. A new tool library is opening on Surrey Street, helping those in need of supplies have access to a wide range of tools at no cost.

Whether you have a leaky pipe or need to patch a hole in your wall, the tool library provides what you need to tackle minor home projects. You can even become your own handyman, saving money in the process.

The tool library is a trailer stocked with various tools for home and yard maintenance and auto repair supplies.

"Overall, what we are hoping to achieve with this is to help people with their small maintenance needs across their homes, yards, and cars," says Anna Kojevnikov, Board President of the Lafayette Tool Library. "I think people don’t have access to these types of tools, and if they leave things unmaintained, these problems just snowball."

Kojevnikov also tells KATC that the library can assist the community with home repairs following hurricanes or storms.

You can even check out the whole tool inventory by clicking here.

To sign up for a membership, just bring proof of where you live, if you own property, or if you attend school in the city of Lafayette by showing a valid license or school I.D.

The library is at 1317 Surrey St. in Lafayette and is opened on Saturdays from 8am to 11am.