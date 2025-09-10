Lafayette to host free prostate cancer test, sickle cell walk/run this Saturday

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two community health events are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, at Brown Park in Lafayette, bringing together screenings, awareness, and free resources for local residents.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Eta Gamma Lambda Chapter, will host “Man Up! The State of Your Prostate” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road. The event offers free prostate cancer screening through a simple blood test, known as a PSA screening.

Organizers stress the importance of early detection, especially for Black men, who face higher risks of aggressive prostate cancer at a younger age. In addition to screenings, participants can hear from survivors, speak with health and mental health experts, and access community resources. No appointment is needed, but attendees may call 337-501-7617 to pre-register.

At the same location, the Acadiana Black Nurses Association and 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette will host a Sickle Cell Walk/Run starting at 8 a.m., with registration at 6:45 a.m. A free health expo runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring wellness checks, guest speakers, food, and door prizes.

Both events aim to raise awareness of conditions that disproportionately affect African American families and provide free, accessible tools for prevention and early treatment.

Registration for the Sickle Cell Walk/Run is available on Eventbrite by searching “Sickle Cell Walk.”