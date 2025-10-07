Lafayette teen wins Miss Louisiana Teen USA, heads to Miss Teen USA

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Heaven Breaux, this year’s Miss Teen USA pageant is more than a competition — it’s a meaningful milestone she shares with her biggest supporter: her mother.

“I used to watch this pageant with my mom when I was younger, and to know that she’s now able to watch me in person on the Miss Teen USA stage, I can’t put into words how this makes me feel,” Breaux said.

Throughout her journey, Breaux’s mother, a two-time cancer survivor, has been by her side.

“To know that she was able to be on my side throughout this entire journey while battling cancer, I can’t thank her enough,” she said.

After earning the Miss Louisiana Teen USA title, Breaux is preparing to represent her home state on the national stage in Reno, Nevada, in just over a week. But she says the pageant is about more than crowns and sashes.

“It means a lot to know that I’m able to represent my family, my background, and my culture at the Miss Teen USA pageant,” she said.

Breaux’s pageant journey also included a historical milestone when she received the title as Miss Lafayette Preteen.

“When I was crowned, I found out that I was the first African American to win that title, so that one is very near and dear to my heart,” Breaux said.

As she heads to compete for the national title, Breaux hopes to shine a light on her home state.

“I want to show everyone that Louisiana is filled with talented, smart, beautiful, and kind people, and I’m one of them,” she said.

The Miss Teen USA pageant will be held in Reno, Nevada.

