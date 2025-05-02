Lafayette takes to the streets in nationwide May Day demonstrations

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Demonstrators gathered Thursday at the corner of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue for the Brown Bag Picnic and Rally, joining a nationwide May Day mobilization involving more than 340 cities to protest federal policies.

Organized locally by Indivisible Acadiana, the Lafayette rally was one of many events held across the country under the banner “May Day Strong.” Protesters voiced opposition to proposed federal budget cuts affecting public education, Medicaid, and Social Security.

“We’re hoping that folks around the world also see what we’re doing in the U.S. to save our democracy,” said Christian Green, president of the League of Women Voters of Louisiana.

Lennie Darthan Bucket, a retired resident who attended the rally, emphasized the importance of civic engagement.

“We’ve been told repeatedly the importance of showing up at rallies, writing emails, making phone calls,” Bucket said. “It’s a community effort to inform people and help them understand the passion behind preserving the Constitution.”

The Lafayette event was one of thousands held nationwide.