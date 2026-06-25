Lafayette Stars and Stripes returns for America's 250th birthday

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Stars and Stripes is returning to the heart of the city with music, food and fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations.

"Last year we had a wonderful turnout. I think it's going to be even bigger this year," Mayor-President Monique Boulet said.

This year's celebration coincides with the nation's preparation for America's 250th anniversary, giving the event added significance.

"We have a great musical lineup. We've got great food, fun, games for the kids. Veterans are going to be here. There'll be a special area for our veterans," she said.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring chairs, but leave ice chests and outside food at home. Instead, they are encouraging the community to support local vendors and restaurants downtown.

Boulet said, "Bring your chairs, come out, and support our local vendors and our local restaurants here downtown."

The main stage gates open at 5 p.m., with live music leading up to a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.