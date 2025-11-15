Lafayette standoff ends after SWAT enters home; suspect not found

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A standoff on Rosewood Avenue ended Friday night after Lafayette police entered a home they believed was hiding an armed robbery suspect — only to find he wasn’t there.

The incident began around 6 p.m. when officers were told 22-year-old Trevon Gilbert was inside a house in the 100 block of Rosewood Avenue. Negotiators tried for hours to reach him before SWAT entered the home and cleared it just before 10:40 p.m. Police say family members initially reported Gilbert was inside, but he was not located.

The area has since reopened.

Gilbert is wanted by the Scott Police Department on an armed robbery warrant and remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.