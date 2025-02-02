Lafayette shooting leaves one dead

LAFAYETTE, La. — One person is dead after a shooting on Arthur Street Saturday night.

Officers with Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Arthur Street just after 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found the body of one victim.

A crime scene has been established, and LPD Investigators have been called out to continue the investigation into the incident.

KATC will update this story as additional detail become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact LPD of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).