Lafayette Science Museum now a firearm-free zone

LAFAYETTE, La — The downtown University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum has been designated as a firearm-free zone, the Lafayette Police Department announced.

The Louisiana State Legislature defines a firearm-free zone as the following:

§95.6. Firearm-free zone; notice; signs; crime; penalties

A. A "firearm-free zone" is an area inclusive of any school campus and within one thousand feet of any such school campus, and within a school bus, wherein the possession of firearms is prohibited, except as specifically set forth in Subsection B of this Section and R.S. 14:95.2(C).

According to Lafayette Police, signage has been placed on the building.

The boundary goes out 1,000 feet.

The Lafayette Parish Firearm Free Zones can be found here.

