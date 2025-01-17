Lafayette School Board to hold meetings at Lake Charles casino

The Lafayette Parish School Board will hold two days of meetings at the Golden Nugget Casino next week.

The meetings are set for Friday and Saturday at the Lake Charles casino. As is required by state law, the meetings are open to the public. Louisiana law does not allow a quorum of an elected board to meet in private to discuss public business except in certain narrow circumstances. You can read more about the law in the Public Affairs Research Council's Citizens Rights card, which is embedded below.

Among the items on Friday's agenda are a presentation by the superintendent regarding his vision for the district, a session on the budget and a session on property taxes. Among the items on Saturday's agenda are a session with the board's attorneys on policies and a session on social media practices.

Here are the agendas for Friday and Saturday:

Here is a copy of PAR's Citizens Rights Card: