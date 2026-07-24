Lafayette school board member responds to allegations during governance discussion

LAFAYETTE, La. — An agenda item titled "Board Governance and Public Confidence" drew attention ahead of Thursday's Lafayette Parish School Board meeting, with School Board Member Jeremy Hidalgo using the discussion to call for greater professionalism and respect among board members following a contentious debate last month.

"Every meeting is an opportunity to demonstrate that professionalism, impartiality, respect — especially to other board members," Hidalgo said. "When that doesn't happen, the public confidence suffers."

Hidalgo requested the agenda item after a heated exchange during the board's June meeting over a health insurance consultant contract.

The contract, initially valued at $102,000 annually before being reduced to $66,000 per year, did not require school board approval and was executed by Superintendent Francis Touchet. During last month's discussion, Board President Hannah Mason questioned Hidalgo's connections to the consultant, allegations Hidalgo has denied.

"Sure, we're going to disagree. That's what we're here for," Hidalgo said. "But personal attacks should never replace policy decisions. Frankly, the president should de-escalate conflict, not contribute to it or co-author it."

Hidalgo said Mason's comments unfairly called his integrity into question.

"The president's comments unfairly question my integrity, and I cannot stand for it," he said. "Allegations suggesting that I have an inside-deal relationship with any vendor are simply false, they're unsupported, and they're damaging not just to me but to this board."

During Thursday's meeting, Hidalgo also acknowledged a text message Mason sent him after the June meeting that included a screenshot from a presentation about preventing conflict. He apologized for not responding to the message.

"I do appreciate you sending that to me," Hidalgo said. "I just wish that that slide had been in front of both of us prior to last month's board meeting."

Hidalgo said his primary concern is the culture being created within the board, arguing that the disagreement over the consultant contract has grown into a broader discussion about governance, professionalism and public confidence.

He closed his remarks by urging Mason and the rest of the board to work toward rebuilding trust.

"I sincerely hope that you will reflect on the concerns shared tonight, as well as some concerns that have been shared with you privately by other board members, and choose a path to restore trust, help foster collaboration, and treat every board member with fairness and respect," Hidalgo said.