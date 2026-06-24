Lafayette responders deliver relief supplies to Avoyelles Parish after Tropical Storm Arthur

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As residents of Avoyelles Parish continue recovering from the impacts of Tropical Storm Arthur, communities in Lafayette Parish are stepping up to help.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government worked together to load a 16-foot trailer with donated supplies bound for storm-affected residents in Avoyelles Parish.

The effort comes after nearly a week of donations poured into Lafayette fire stations, with community members contributing water, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper and other essential items.

“Every time there’s a tragedy, we always come together as a community,” one volunteer said while helping load supplies.

Fire officials said the response from Lafayette residents was overwhelming.

“Residents of Lafayette Parish and the city of Lafayette really came in strong,” said Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan. “They stopped at the stations, they brought water, they bought cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper — you name it.”

The collected donations were centralized before being loaded into the trailer Tuesday. Officials said the shipment was packed from front to back and stacked several feet high with supplies intended to aid cleanup and recovery efforts.

“It is stocked full from front to back, probably at least four feet high across the whole trailer,” Trahan said. “A lot of cleaning supplies, so those residents can really benefit in the cleanup process as they continue to recover from this tragedy.”

For some volunteers, helping neighboring communities recover carries personal significance.

“About 21 years ago during Hurricane Katrina, my entire community was flooded,” one participant said. “So I understand the need of surrounding communities chipping in and helping out.”

Officials emphasized that the relief effort extended beyond a single agency, with multiple local government departments working together to organize collection sites and spread awareness.

“It was more than just the fire department participating in this program,” Trahan said. “Our police department and parish administration all played an integral role in getting the word out about the supplies and collection points so that we can be good community partners and help our neighboring communities.”

The trailer departed Tuesday for Avoyelles Parish, where residents continue cleaning up damage left behind by Tropical Storm Arthur.