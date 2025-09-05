Lafayette residents puzzled by mysterious foul odor

LAFAYETTE, La. — Residents across Lafayette dealt with a strong, unpleasant odor Friday, though the source remains unknown.

Catherine Lemoine said she first noticed the smell when she arrived at work.

"I started smelling it unfortunately when I pulled up to my office," Lemoine said. "It smelled in different places."

Lemoine even described the smell to KATC.

"Old and rotten, and I worked in the animal companion industry for a long time and I have smelled old, rotten, sitting in the sun dog food and that's exactly what it smelled like," she said.

KATC reached out to Lafayette Consolidated Government about the source of the smell but did not hear back. We also reached out to the Lafayette Fire Department but a spokesperson said they were uncertain where the odor was coming from.

Lemoine decided to make light of the situation and took matters into her own hands, by posting a video on social media of herself spraying air freshener outdoors.

"It just popped up in my head, made me laugh. Let me do this real quick. I didn't expect anyone to find it really funny," Lemoine said.

The video has garnered more than 20,000 views, but the mystery remains unsolved.

"There's no clue what it actually was," Lemoine said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

