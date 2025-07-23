Lafayette Renaissance Charter Middle School prepares to open new campus in 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A brand-new middle school is coming to north Lafayette.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Middle School is putting the final touches on a two-story campus that will serve fifth through eighth graders. The facility includes a full-size gym, athletic field and track, and is located next to the existing high school campus.

School leaders say the expansion is designed to ease enrollment pressure and create a dedicated space to support middle grade students. About 1,100 students are already enrolled for the upcoming year.

“We realized that there’s a need to help bridge the gap between elementary and high school life,” said Dr. Nikaliste Sellers, principal of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Middle School. “The middle school discussion started a couple of years ago, and now we’re really excited that this finally comes to fruition and we’re opening up August 7.”

The new campus is expected to open its doors on Aug. 7, 2025—just in time for the new school year.

Sellers said the school is committed to supporting the whole child—both inside and outside the classroom—with programs in academics, sports, STEM, arts and more.

