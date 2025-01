UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has reported an "all clear" following the bomb threat at Lafayette Regional Airport.

Original: Lafayette Regional Airport has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

At 5:02 pm, bomb dog officers were dispatched to investigate, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.

The threat was received in an email, added the spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story and KATC will have more information once it becomes available.