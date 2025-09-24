Lafayette Regional Airport awarded $6.6 million in federal funding for taxiway improvements

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Regional Airport is set to receive $6.6 million in federal funding for a major improvement project to its taxiway, a move officials say will enhance safety for travelers.

For frequent flyer Marcus Stokes, safety is always top of mind when traveling. “That’s the number one thing… safety. Anything you do in life, I think that’s the number one thing, is safety,” Stokes said.

The renovation will redesign Taxiway Bravo, bringing the infrastructure up to modern standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“At this point, it’s not that it’s unsafe, it’s just not the preferred design. So we’re just getting it to the preferred design,” said Lafayette Regional Airport Executive Director Steven Picou. He explained that the grant awarded to the Lafayette Airport Commission will help correct irregular geometry caused by incremental changes through the years, making intersecting points and taxiway surfaces more streamlined for pilots.

“This one has some irregular geometry just due to just years and years of some things changing around there. This will improve it and make the line straighter,” Picou said.

The redesign is expected to make taxiway intersections more familiar for pilots and help them navigate without issue. “It’ll be a known intersection, and it’ll be something that they’re used to and familiar with so a pilot can navigate the intersection without any issues,” Picou added.

The taxiway project isn't just a boost for infrastructure — it's also a commitment to keeping travelers safe.

“I travel here often. I’ve been doing it for like three years straight, traveling backward and forward. But thank God nothing has happened!” Stokes noted.

Airport officials say construction is scheduled to begin in November and is expected to last about a year, paving the way for smoother, safer travel in Lafayette.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.