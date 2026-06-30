Lafayette Public Library unveils first design for Northeast Regional Library

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control got its first look Monday at the design for the long-awaited Northeast Regional Library, marking another step toward a project that has been years in the making.

The more than 20,000-square-foot library will be built on the historic Holy Rosary Institute campus, with construction expected to begin later this year and the facility projected to open in early 2028.

Library Director Danny Gillane said the design reflects the community it will serve.

“We wanted something that captures the, the culture and the, the people who live in that area,” Gillane said.

The new library will sit on several acres of the Holy Rosary Institute campus after the Lafayette Parish Council approved a 99-year lease with Holy Rosary Land Holdings Incorporated late last year. Under the agreement, the library system will lease the property for one dollar per year.

Gillane said the location stood out because of its accessibility and proximity to the surrounding community.

“We felt that this was the best site that we could build a library on. It's got frontage on a major street. It's near schools. It's near housing,” Gillane said.

Residents have long advocated for a regional library on Lafayette's north side. Edridge Guidry said the new facility will provide an important resource for families in the area.

“Definitely we do need a library on that end of town on the north side and it would be an advantage to both adults and children alike,” Guidry said.

In addition to unveiling the library's design, board members discussed the library millage renewal that voters rejected earlier this year. The tax generated approximately $8.8 million annually and funded about 65 percent of the library system's operations, raising concerns about the future of capital projects and library services.

Gillane said the renewal will return to voters this December.

“As we know we're gonna be part of a larger slate of taxes in December. It will just be Lafayette initiatives, so hopefully we'll get support,” Gillane said.

Patrick Abraham, who frequently uses the Lafayette Public Library, said the system continues to provide valuable services for residents.

“Everything that I need is always there and is available. Great atmosphere,the people are very respectful, and, uh, they help you in everything you need,” Abraham said.

