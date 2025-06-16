Lafayette Public Library launches summer reading program with prize incentives

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Public Library is encouraging children to keep their minds active this summer through an engaging reading program that offers prizes and flexibility for young readers.

Ben Paramore, youth services manager, tells us all about the library's summer reading challenge.

The Program this year is called "Color Our World" and will run from May 26 until July 31. Here is how to participate:

The program encourages children to read for 30 days, with a relaxed approach that makes learning enjoyable. It does not have to be 30 days in a row, just a total of 30 days.

Participants should read for a minimum of 20 minutes daily, with all reading formats welcomed, including digital platforms, physical books, and graphic novels.

Readers can register easily through multiple convenient methods, including online registration via the Beanstack platform or in-person at any Lafayette Public Library branch. The program uses an honor system, allowing families to log reading retroactively if needed.

For the link to register go here

Participants who complete 30 days of reading will receive a prize bag when they bring their log into any branch of the Lafayette Public Library.

Lafayette Public Library

Youth Services Manager Ben Paramore emphasized the program's primary goal: preventing the "summer slide" and keeping children's minds active during the break. "We want kids to enjoy reading," Paramore said, recommending popular titles like "Dog Man," "Captain Underpants," and "Harry Potter."

Not sure what to read?

The library also offers a unique "Next Great Read" recommendation service to help children discover engaging books tailored to their interests. For that service you can go here

Beyond the reading challenge, the library will offer free summer programs throughout June and July, including activities like 3D printing, providing additional opportunities for learning and engagement. A link to information on programs held by the Lafayette Public Library can be found here

For more information, parents and children can visit the Lafayette Public Library website or any local branch to learn more about this exciting summer reading challenge.