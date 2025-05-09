3D Printers at the Library? Lafayette Public Library offers free programming for all ages

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Public Library is gearing up for a summer of free, all-ages programming. They offer a variety of programs, you will see everything from baby story times to senior chair fitness. These activities are funded entirely by local tax dollars to keep Lafayette Parish families active and engaged. This article will have everything you need! Hours of Operation, Map of locations, event calendar links, even a link to go and get a personalized book recommendation so make sure to scroll through the entire thing.

As summer break approaches, the library system is rolling out consistent no-cost events designed to combat learning loss, promote community wellness and spark creativity. With offerings ranging from fencing lessons at the East Regional branch to Lego Club and Zumba, the library aims to provide safe, structured activities that appeal to every interest and age group.

“Everything that’s offered here at the Lafayette Public Library is free, paid for with your tax dollars,” said Emma Guillory, the library’s outreach services manager. “You’ve already invested—so you might as well come on down.” Emma stayed beaming with passion and excitement over all the opportunities she's helped organize for our community. Her joy and commitment was undeniable.

Jobie Lagrange

Lafayette Public Library, which operates nine branches across Lafayette Parish, has expanded its offerings in recent years, adding 3D printers, laser etching machines, and sewing labs to traditional services. The system also publishes a “Book Talk” newsletter and supports digital lending through the Cloud Library app, reflecting a shift toward blended physical-digital access.

“We even have a space at two of our libraries that have 3D printers, laser etching machines, sewing machines, and then we offer classes so that you can learn how to operate all those different tools,” Guillory added, highlighting lesser known activities and showcasing the library’s commitment to hands-on, skill-building programs.

Not sure what to read next? The Lafayette Public Library even offers a recommendation service based on what type of books you've read or are interested in. You can find that service, called Next Great Read, here

Registration for summer reading and select programs opens two weeks before each event. Residents can view the calendar of events here

For organizations interested in hosting performances, the “Contact Us” page routes inquiries directly to the outreach team.

Here are the library locations around Acadiana:

Jobie Lagrange Information per Lafayette Public Library Website

Reporter Jobie Lagrange created a visual calendar as well to make viewing the May Events at a glance easier to highlight just how many options there are. Events/locations/times subject to change. For latest information, visit the link above.