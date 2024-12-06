Lafayette prepares for increased need as temperatures drop

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As winter temperatures drop, officials in Lafayette are working to ensure that those experiencing homelessness have a warm place to stay. St. Joseph Shelter-Catholic Charities of Acadiana can currently accommodate up to 140 people, but with a growing demand, local officials are putting plans in place to meet the need.

Elsa Dimitriadis, Executive Director of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH), is closely collaborating with local agencies on emergency shelter efforts. She says ensuring a safe place for the unhoused during colder weather is a priority. “We're working hard with OSHEP to make sure we have a plan in place, so our unhoused population has a warm, safe space to go,” Elsa said.

Chad Sonnier, the director of Lafayette's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OSHEP), confirmed the city's commitment to supporting the shelter system. "LCG stepped up, and we are assisting with shelters," Sonnier said. "Our primary shelter, as well as our overflow shelter, will be available in case we have an abundance of people show up. We’ll be able to accommodate everyone, and we’re even offering transport for those in need."

Sonnier highlighted that the effort is a collaborative one, with local nonprofits playing an integral role. The new plan follows national standards for emergency shelter management, ensuring that services are both comprehensive and efficient.

In addition to shelter, LCG is providing training for staff members, so they are better equipped to assist during extreme weather events. Sonnier emphasized that this training will help staff address the unique challenges posed by colder temperatures and ensure the safety of all individuals seeking shelter.

A survey conducted by ARCH in January found that 450 people were experiencing homelessness in Lafayette, yet only about 280 were able to access shelter services at that time. With colder temperatures on the horizon, the need for additional resources and support has never been more urgent.

Elsa noted that during colder months, shelters frequently receive requests for small space heaters, a common way to provide additional warmth. She encouraged the community to consider donating such items to help those in need.

For those interested in learning more about the state of homelessness in Acadiana, ARCH will be hosting a forum on Wednesday, December 11th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Registration for the event can be found

here.