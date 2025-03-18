Lafayette postal workers plan Thursday rally to defend USPS

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Postal workers in Lafayette are planning a rally Thursday as part of a nationwide effort to defend the U.S. Postal Service.

The American Postal Workers Union will host a “Day of Action” across the country, including an event in Lafayette. The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday outside the APWU Local 2803 office at 1105 Moss St.

Union leaders say the Postal Service is facing serious threats, including potential takeovers they claim could jeopardize jobs, workplaces and public services. Organizers are calling on local residents to join the effort and stand in solidarity with postal workers.

For more information or to RSVP, email Jmontgomery@apwu.org.