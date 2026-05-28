Lafayette Police urge caution after shooting during personal sale, remind public of Safe Exchange sites

LAFAYETTE, La. — A recent shooting during a personal sale has prompted Lafayette police to issue safety reminders for anyone meeting up with strangers to buy or sell items. The incident is raising concerns about in-person transactions and sparking renewed discussion about best practices to keep these exchanges safe.

“If they're trying to push you to meet in a private area, then you may not want to do that transaction,” said Corporal Tyler Mitcham, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

While buying or selling items directly between individuals can be convenient, meeting unknown buyers or sellers carries risk, police say.

“Anytime you're going to go meet with someone that you don't know to exchange, either buy or sell an item, we suggest that you go with someone else to where you're not by yourself,” Mitcham emphasized.

Police urge that all exchanges should take place in public spaces.

“Whenever you are planning on meeting someone to make an exchange — not only of a child, but also if you're trying to sell items — strongly suggest that you meet in a public place, such as parking lots or here at the police department at our safe exchange zone,” he said.

The Lafayette Police Department’s safe exchange site, located in the parking lot across from the station at 900 East University Avenue, is equipped with 24/7 video surveillance to deter crime.

“If you meet in a public area, it's more likely to deter someone from doing a criminal activity. That's why, if you don't know this person, it's best not to meet in a private area where something can be done and there's nobody else around,” Mitcham said.

He advised residents to use available resources and avoid sharing personal information unnecessarily.

There are a number of safe exchange zones across Acadiana.

Here's a list of the ones we found:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office: In order to provide residents with a safe location for private party transactions, including online purchases and for child custody transfers, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has created a “Safe Exchange Zone”. The Safe Exchange Zone, located adjacent to our main office at 316 W Main St., is a well-lit area, under 24-hour video surveillance (24-hour monitoring of the Safe Exchange Zone is conducted by the Sheriff’s Office via live video surveillance of the area; a uniformed deputy will not be physically present at the parking spaces for transactions). The Safe Exchange Zone is designed to offer a safe alternative to meeting a stranger in their home or at an unfamiliar location. This area is not a drop off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time for child custody exchanges. All exchanges must be person-to-person.

Youngsville Police Department: The Youngsville Police Department has set up a Safe Exchange Zone to help folks who are buying and selling things online, and also for families to make custodial exchanges. The zone for exchanges is located behind the Youngsville Police Department main office located at 311 Lafayette Street.

Lafayette Police Department: The Safe Exchange site can be found in the parking lot across the street from the police station, located at 900 East University Avenue. Upon arrival, citizens should call the number on the sign and an officer will monitor the transaction via a live video feed, authorities say.

New Iberia Police Department: The New Iberia Police Department has a Safe Exchange Zone at the department that can be used for secure child custody exchanges or online purchase transactions located directly on the side of the police department equipped with fully functional recording cameras that are monitored 24 hours a day. The address is 457 E Main St, New Iberia.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office: The APSO Child Custody & Internet Purchase Safe Zone has video surveillance protection and gives our residents a safe location to exchange children and to conduct transactions of purchases from the internet. We're located at 1037 Capitol Ave., Crowley.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office: The SMPSO's Safe Exchange Zone is in its parking lot where residents can make secure online purchase transactions or child custody exchanges. It is located in the parking lot at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, 4870 North Main Hwy., at the corner of Cypress Island Extension and North Main Hwy., in St. Martinville.

Morgan City Police Department: The MCPD “Safe Exchange Zone” is located at the Morgan City Police Department on the Myrtle Street side of the departments building. The exchange area is well lit and under constant video surveillance. Morgan City Police Department personnel are also available nearby should any assistance be required. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.

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