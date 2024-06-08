Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Daffodil Loop

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

The incident took place in the 400 block of Daffodil Loop just after 5:30 pm June 7, 2024.

Officers tell us they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

