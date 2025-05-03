Lafayette Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide at Legends

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an incident they say appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Johnston Street. Police confirmed the incident occurred at Legends, a business located in that area.

Investigators have not released the identities of those involved, and no additional details about the circumstances have been made public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back with KATC.com for updates.