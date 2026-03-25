Lafayette police investigate shooting death of 16-year-old Northside high student

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old high school student.

Officers responded to East Cedar Road Monday night, where they found Travis Griffin Jr. dead in the roadway from a gunshot wound.

The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Griffin was a student at Northside High School.

The Lafayette Parish School System is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Northside High School student Monday night.

To support students and staff during this difficult time, additional counselors will be available on campus for anyone who may need support or a space to talk.

Our hearts are with the family, friends, classmates, and the entire Northside High community as they grieve this devastating loss.

Neighbors reported hearing four gunshots and said at least one bullet struck a nearby vehicle. Neighbors described the area as typically quiet, making the incident even more unsettling.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. According to police, Griffin may have been involved in a verbal altercation prior to the gunfire.

“So right now we are still trying to put together the clues and make some arrests so we can give the family some closure to whatever degree that might be because you can't bring this loved one back,” said Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department.

Griffin’s former football coach, Jacarde Carter, shared a statement remembering the teen as both respectful and determined.

“Travis Griffin Jr. played defensive back for us last summer and fall. I grew very fond of him, as he was always respectful and responsive to me. Although he was undersized, he was very talented. He always played with a chip on his shoulder, and I would often joke with him that he had more heart than body. I’m heartbroken by this,” Carter said.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

