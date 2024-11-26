Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Police increase security for holiday shopping season

Cars,In,A,Row.,Used,Car,Sales.
Shutterstock
Used car dealership.
Cars,In,A,Row.,Used,Car,Sales.
Posted

LAFAYETTE, PARISH — As Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) announced it is increasing patrols to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors.

Recognizing the potential for increased traffic and criminal activity during this busy shopping season, LPD will deploy additional officers to actively patrol shopping centers and coordinate with local businesses, according to an LPD spokesperson.

To help keep yourself safe, shoppers are advised to:

  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Keep valuables out of sight
  • Remain vigilant of your surroundings
  • Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.