Lafayette Police increase security for holiday shopping season

LAFAYETTE, PARISH — As Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) announced it is increasing patrols to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors.

Recognizing the potential for increased traffic and criminal activity during this busy shopping season, LPD will deploy additional officers to actively patrol shopping centers and coordinate with local businesses, according to an LPD spokesperson.

To help keep yourself safe, shoppers are advised to: