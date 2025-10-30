Lafayette Police emphasize safety ahead of Halloween night

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Before the costumes come out and the candy bags fill up, Lafayette Police are reminding families to make safety part of their Halloween plans.

The department says it will have extra patrols across neighborhoods and roadways on Friday night to ensure trick-or-treaters and drivers stay safe.

Sergeant Robin Green says parents should start their safety checks before leaving the house.

“With a larger costume that doesn’t really fit properly, kids are prone to tripping and hurting themselves, so we encourage parents to make sure that their kids’ costumes fit properly,” Green said.

Lafayette Police are also asking drivers to be especially cautious as more families hit the streets around sunset. Masks and darker costumes can make it harder to see pedestrians.

“Go below the speed limit for that street and just be cautious,” Green said. “Always expect that there might be a child who could dart in front of your vehicle."

Police recommend families bring flashlights or glow sticks to stay visible and avoid homes with their lights turned off.

For parents who want extra peace of mind, Green says tracking devices or phone apps like Life360 can help — but they’re no substitute for supervision.

“If you have trackers on your kids, that’s great, but those devices don’t take away from the fact that parents should be accompanying their kids when they are trick-or-treating,” Green said.

Lafayette Police say, whether it’s staying alert behind the wheel or keeping an eye on candy, the goal is simple — make sure every family ends the night safely.

