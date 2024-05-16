Lafayette Police Chief steps down for personal reasons

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department announce that Chief Judith Estorge will be stepping down from her position as Chief of Police for personal reasons effective May 28, 2024.

While she will no longer serve as Chief, Judith Estorge will continue to be a vital part of the Lafayette Police Department, contributing her extensive experience and knowledge in a new capacity.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet expressed her gratitude for Chief Estorge's service, saying, "Chief Estorge's leadership has made a lasting impact, providing stability in the department. We are grateful for her dedication as she will continue to serve within LPD."

The Interim Chief of Police will be named on May 28, 2024.

Estorge was appointed chief by then-Mayor President Josh Guillory in October 2022. She was the sixth police chief under Guillory. Here's an interview we did with her shortly after she was sworn in.

She as been a member of the LPD since 1993. In addition to being chief, she has served as a patrol officer, a traffic motor officer, a detective in the Criminal Investigative Division, a Precinct 3 sergeant, and watch commander.

When she was named chief, she was commander of Precinct 4, responsible for overseeing a staff of 25 patrol officers, 4 sergeants, 1 lieutenant, and 1 administrative assistant.

When Guillory took office in January 2020, he requested that Chief Toby Aguillard resign, reportedly because of a poor relationship with Sheriff Mark Garber. Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief.

The Guillory administration then hired Chief Thomas Glover from the Dallas Police Department, and fired him 10 months later. Sgt. Wayne Griffin was appointed interim chief, but two weeks later was placed on administrative leave pending a sexual harassment investigation. He was later fired, as well. He recently was given his post as a sergeant back in an appeal.

The person who was interim chief when Estorge was appointed, Major Monte Potier, was appointed in October 2021.