A conversation with Lafayette's new police chief

It's been close to a month since Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge took over the top job.

She's worked her way through the ranks at the Lafayette Police Department, and during her 29-year career she's served as a patrol officer, detective, investigator and watch commander.

She says "people" are the reason she gets up every day and puts on the uniform.

KATC TV's Marcelle Fontenot sat down with Estorge for a conversation.

She asked Estorge, why criminal justice, why law enforcement?

"My brother was killed under suspicious circumstances when I was 7 years old," Estorge says. "Another brother and I used to sit at the street corner and watch the motor officers chase down speeders, and I knew at that point I wanted to be a motor officer."

During her career, Estorge would become a motor officer herself, with Lafayette Police. On November 1 she rose to the highest rank in the department, the first woman ever to hold the job of Police Chief.

She's taking over at a time when many would say there's been a lack of stability in the department. She's the sixth police chief since Mayor President Josh Guillory since took office two years ago.

"I'm OK with whatever number I am to be chief," Estorge says. "I'm here to do a job. I have a good working relationship with the mayor, and I believe together and with the officers of the Lafayette Police Department, we're going to get the job done."

She says gun violence is the biggest issue facing this community. The LPD already has a specialized unit in place focusing on drug and gun activity and the chief says more efforts are in the works.

She acknowledges the scandals of Chief Thomas Glover's public firing and the sexual harassment investigation into Interim Chief Wayne Griffin. Chief Estorge says restoring any public trust that may have been lost comes down to face-to-face interaction.

"I believe that relationships are what's going to make the difference. We have to get out into the community, we have to meet the public, let them know who we are, get to know them, and participate in their lives, so that they know that we are genuine and we want what's best for Lafayette and the citizens within."

The once precinct commander believes that the department's role is to prevent, respond to and solve crimes. In order to do so, she says, "see something say something" is crucial.

"I believe that, when people know who they're talking to - the patrolman, the school resource officer - you always hear about the school resource officers knowing the kids, well, our patrolmen need to know the kids, too. And that's going to make the difference," Estorge says.

She says if she had it to do all over again, she would still put on a badge every day as a police officer. And for those who don't know her, or know anything about who she is as a public servant, she offers this:

"Give me a chance. I will surprise you. If I say I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it. If you call me, I will call you back. I'm a person of my word," she says.

The chief says there are just over 20 positions available in the Lafayette Police Department. She says despite the openings, there are enough officers to fully protect and serve this city.