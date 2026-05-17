Lafayette Parish voters encourage participation as ballots are cast across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Voters across Acadiana headed to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots in Louisiana’s May 16 election, with many saying participation at the ballot box remains one of the most important ways to make their voices heard.

At the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Lafayette Parish, one of the parish’s 136 precincts open on Election Day, voters arrived throughout the day to take part in the election.

Voter Casey Glover said choosing not to vote can have lasting consequences.

“When people think their vote doesn't matter, that's when people that don't have your interests at heart get elected, and bills and amendments get passed that don't benefit you,” Glover said.

Lafayette Parish is one of 19 parishes across Louisiana with local propositions included on the ballot in addition to statewide races and amendments.

Another voter, Ernest Selders, said voting is about doing his part in shaping the country’s future.

“I won't have a country that I didn't vote for, that I didn't try to help. That's my part,” Selders said.

As voters continued making their way to polling locations, Glover said he believes many people who complain about political issues often fail to participate in elections.

“I hear a lot of people complaining on social media and stuff, but that's the same people that say, ‘Oh, my vote don't count, so I'm not going to vote anyway.’ Well, if you don't vote, it definitely won't count,” Glover said.

According to Lafayette Parish election data, more than 11,000 voters cast ballots during early voting, representing about 6.9% of the parish’s more than 161,000 registered voters before Election Day began.

Selders said voting gives people the right to speak on the outcome of elections and the direction of government.

“If you don't vote, you don't have no voice – and you shouldn't have no criticism if things didn't go your way, or you shouldn't have no, you should not be complaining about it because you didn't vote,” Selders said.

The election comes days after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling affecting Louisiana’s congressional districts, though the remainder of the May 16 ballot proceeded as scheduled.

For some voters, that added even more importance to participating in the election.

“If you feel like it's something you need to stand up for, something that you don't like, please make your voice heard. Please come out and vote. I think that's the only way we can get change,” Glover said.

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