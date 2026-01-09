Lafayette Parish Superintendent approved for $300,000 salary, effective today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The superintendent of Lafayette Parish School System, Francis Touchet, Jr., will now make $300,000 after receiving a $65,000 pay raise and a contract extension following a vote at a Thursday night school board meeting and an exceptional annual evaluation.

All nine board members voted unanimously for the change, giving Touchet a combined score of 3.8 of 4 — a slight increase from last year's evaluation, which had a combined score of 3.5 according to The Advocate.

The approved contract extension will last until December 31, 2029, with that new annual salary going into effect Friday, January 9, 2026 until the end of contract terms. This includes health insurance for Touchet and any of his dependents and the opportunity for performance stipends.

We've reached out to Lafayette Parish School System for an interview and are awaiting a response.