Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosts Annual Youth Golf Tournament

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Youth Golf Tournament at Hebert Municipal Golf Course this week, giving local kids the chance to swing into summer with a mix of competition, mentorship, and fun.

Wednesday’s competition wrapped up with young golfers ages 6 to 11 showcasing their skills on the course. The event resumes Thursday, June 26, for players aged 12 to 17.

The tournament encourages youth participation in sports and provides a positive space for young people to connect with law enforcement officers and the community.

Events like this help build bridges between deputies and youth while promoting healthy habits and structured recreation.