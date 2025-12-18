Lafayette Parish schools intensify efforts to stop student vaping

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System is ramping up its efforts to prevent vaping among middle and high school students. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (7CDC), e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among youth.

“We just want to make sure that no one is doing anything to harm themselves and put themselves in danger,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet.

Touchet says the school system has seen a noticeable increase in the number of students found vaping on campus. “We have heard about this increasing number that we're seeing within the school system, and we're just trying to make sure that students are aware that this is not a safe thing for them. This is not something that they should be doing.”

The CDC warns that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, an addictive chemical that may damage adolescent brain development. In response, LPSS will conduct eight monthly vape checks at middle and high school campuses.

“We will have students that will walk through the weapons detections. We will lower sensitivity to really kind of detect whether they have anything on themselves. And then we will also go into the classroom and we will check their bags,” Touchet said.

School leaders emphasize that prevention is key, but disciplinary measures remain in place for violations. “Anything that is found on a particular student is going to follow the disciplinary measures that the school board has put in place,” said Touchet.

Superintendent Touchet urges parents to talk with their children about the risks of vaping. “This is a message to all of our parents to please have that conversation with their kids about vaping and what that could do to their health. And again, as I've always said, our number one core value here in Lafayette Parish is safety.”

District officials say student health and safety remain their top priorities as LPSS works to combat vaping on campus.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

