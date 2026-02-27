Lafayette Parish School System proposes "Paul Breaux K-8 School" name for new northside campus

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish School System leaders have unveiled "Paul Breaux K-8 School" as the proposed name for the new school planned for the city’s northside — a decision shaped by strong community engagement.

“Without further ado, our new school in District 4 will be named 'Paul Breaux K-8 School,'” announced District 4 School Board Member Amy Trahan.

The new K-8 school, to be constructed on the J.W. Faulk Elementary property, marks a long-anticipated project for Lafayette’s northside. Construction is set to begin as early as April, with completion targeted for the end of 2027. School officials hope students will return from winter break that year to a brand new campus designed to honor local roots and support future learning.

“No matter where we are, whether it be on the north side or whether it be on the south side, every kid, no matter where they are, deserves to have a high quality facility to go to school in,” said LPSS Superintendent Francis Touchet.

The proposed name pays tribute to Paul Breaux, a trailblazer in expanding educational opportunities — especially for Black students in Lafayette. “We feel that we should always honor this man, Mr. Paul Breaux, for making the school what it was, the only school where Blacks can be educated,” said Barbara Robertson, a community member in attendance.

Pat Colbert-Cormier, another community member, noted the impact a new environment can have on students. “The kids will be educated. They'll be glad to be in a new environment, in a new school. It will make the kids want to learn.”

A member of the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette and alumni of Paul Breaux emphasized the importance of equitable educational opportunities for all students. “That was their mission — to make this the best education ever, and to give these kids an opportunity to compete on whatever level they are confronted with and to have the same kind of preparation that will be given at any other place.”

LPSS leaders say community feedback played a central role in choosing the name and shaping the school’s vision. The proposed name now heads to the full school board for final approval.

