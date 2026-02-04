Lafayette Parish School System emphasizes communication, cooperation in lockdown protocols

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is renewing its focus on campus safety by stressing the importance of clear communication, established emergency protocols, and ongoing cooperation with local agencies.

“Our number one priority is, of course, educating students – but we can't do that if there's a disruption or if students don't feel safe,” said LPSS Communications Director Tracy Wirtz.

LPSS campuses are equipped with multiple security measures, including fencing and weapons detection systems. More importantly, J.W. Faulk Elementary Principal Alysia Messa says each campus works closely with students and staff to ensure everyone understands what to do during emergencies.

“Our students know exactly what a lockdown means and where they should go. Also, our faculty and staff know that when we call it there are certain protocols that we've put in place,” said Messa.

A school resource officer is assigned to every LPSS campus, strengthening both on-site safety and communication with local law enforcement. “Our resource officer is the one that I really rely on when it comes to the outside agencies, and then he and I kind of communicate together with where our district supervisors are coming from,” Messa explained.

LPSS advises parents to keep their contact information current and to download the JCampus app to receive safety alerts in real time. “As soon as we're notified by law enforcement or the principal that a shelter in place or a lockdown has been called, we immediately use our district communications tool,” said Wirtz.

District leaders say that ongoing cooperation among local agencies, administrators, staff, and students is vital to school safety. “Just know that the people inside LPSS, the people on the ground at the campuses, the people here at the district office are doing everything we possibly can to make sure that those students are safe,” Wirtz said.

LPSS officials thank the wider Lafayette community for their collaboration, underlining that a safe learning environment relies on everyone’s participation during emergencies.

