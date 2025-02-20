Lafayette Parish School Board to address staffing, budget, and teacher pay in tonight's meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School Board will address a range of issues at tonight's meeting, including potential staffing changes, funding, and budget concerns.

These discussions could potentially save the district an estimated $1.5 million annually, according to an agenda item.

The proposed changes include plans to reorganize, reclassify, and adjust job descriptions across the district.

"We are considering cuts worth $1.5 million at the central office to demonstrate that we have thoroughly evaluated and consolidated resources to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently," said Francis Touchet, Superintendent of Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS).

Ahead of the meeting, Touchet warned of tough discussions aimed at ensuring the district operates with an efficient budget.

"There is some waste happening at the school level that needs to be addressed," Touchet added.

Touchet also proposed a salary increase for teachers, suggesting a boost to $50,000, as well as an incentivized pay structure for the upcoming school year.

"While I do not anticipate layoffs, it is my responsibility to present a fiscally responsible budget to the board," he said.

In addition to staffing and salary discussions, the board will vote on a proposal to discontinue the ROTC Magnet Academy Program at Acadiana High School for the 2025-2026 school year.

"We've decided to discontinue the JROTC program until we can find instructors," Touchet said. "As of now, we are moving forward with discontinuing the program."

The board meeting begins at 5 p.m. today at 202 Rue Iberville, Lafayette.