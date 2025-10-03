Lafayette Parish School Board approves over $30 Million in school renovations and upgrades

LAFAYETTE, LA. — Big changes are on the horizon for several schools in Lafayette Parish, as the Lafayette Parish School Board considers reallocating more than $30 million in funds as part of the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget. The proposed upgrades aim to address critical facility needs and improve student experiences across the district.

One of the major highlights of the recent board meeting was Agenda Item 3.1, which focused on reallocating funds to Milton Elementary and Middle School for the construction of a new physical education (PE) facility. The room was packed with enthusiastic students, parents, and staff eager to hear the outcome.

Students from Milton expressed excitement about the potential benefits the new gym would bring.

“It would help give us more space to learn physically. Normally we just have to find any open space in school," Hudson Belaire says.

For the school's cheerleaders, the approved funding means no more practices in the hallway.

“We used to have to dance and practice in the hallway, so it was harder. Having a gym will help a lot,” said Kenleigh Cedotal says.

"I think it’s very good that we are going to get opportunities for the younger kids,” Ainsley Soileau tells KATC.

In addition to Milton’s upgrades, Broadmoor, Ernest Gallet, and Westside Elementary Schools are also slated to receive new permanent classroom wings. The improvements aim to eliminate the use of portable classrooms and enhance safety.

“It is about safety,” said an LPSS spokesperson. “It’s much safer to have students within the confines of the school building than having them walk outside and be subject to the elements.”

For one Milton student, the new gym represents fairness and opportunity.

“There’s a middle school gym, and it’s going to be unfair if elementary doesn’t get a gym of their own," Luke Bogin tells KATC.

The board also approved upgrades to the baseball and softball fields at Lafayette High School, ensuring student-athletes have better facilities for practice and games.

