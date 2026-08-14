Lafayette Parish School Board approves budgets for Broadmoor, Paul Breaux projects

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School Board met Thursday evening to discuss budgets for a few projects across the parish.

The board unanimously approved all items on the consent agenda, including the guaranteed maximum prices on three projects. The Broadmoor wing addition was approved for $7,657,100. The Paul Breaux Elementary and Middle School project was approved for $37,664,042, and the Westside/Milton wing addition was approved for $9,503,850.

"It will allow us to be able to proceed, as far as getting the actual project started and making sure that these amounts that we are basically asking for is approved so that these projects can actually begin and end for the beginning of the 27/28 school year," said Superintendent Francis Touchet.

You can read more about the two wing additions here. You can also read more on the groundbreaking of the Paul Breaux K-8 school here.