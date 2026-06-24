Lafayette Parish breaks ground on new Paul Breaux K-8 School

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish School System leaders and community members celebrated a major step forward Wednesday with the groundbreaking of the new Paul Breaux K-8 School— a nearly $50 million project leaders say will create new opportunities for students in north Lafayette.

“Today, we are laying the literal foundation for a space of innovation, collaboration, and endless opportunity,” Lafayette Parish School Board Member Amy Trahan said.

Trahan said the groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction — it marks a long-term investment in students, families, and the future of the north Lafayette community.

Community member Chamiel Boatmon said the new campus will give students a fresh environment designed to help them succeed.

“Students deserve to have a nice fresh community to walk into. I feel like with each new school, comes each new opportunity. So, I think that's going to be great for a lot of the families that live in these neighborhoods,” Boatmon said.

The new Paul Breaux K-8 School will be built behind the current J.W. Faulk Elementary campus and will bring together students currently zoned for J.W. Faulk Elementary, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, and Paul Breaux Middle School.

The 66-classroom facility will include spaces for music, band, art, athletics, and additional activities, along with outdoor areas designed for student-learning, play, and community events.

Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Francis Touchet said the updated facility will help support both students and educators.

“We are seeing right now that we are paying teachers more at these three schools than anywhere else, and I think that with this improved infrastructure, it's just going to take it to the next level as far as student achievement is concerned,” Touchet said.

The district said the new campus will be able to accommodate up to 1,200 students while creating a centralized location for the three existing school communities.

Trahan said the investment is not only about a new building, but also about providing students with the resources and support they need inside the classroom.

“But it's not just about the exterior newness – it's about what's actually being poured into the students by our faculty and staff at these schools,” Trahan said.

The school is scheduled to open in January 2028. Community members said they hope the new campus becomes a lasting foundation for future generations of students in north Lafayette.

“They continue to be those type of innovators to think about what this community needs, so we can continue to grow this community even more,” Boatmon said.