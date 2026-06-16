Lafayette Parish residents urged to prepare for flooding threat

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the threat of flooding increases, residents are being told to prepare sooner rather than later.

Emergency preparedness officials say sandbags are the first line of defense when it comes to preparing homes for heavy rain.

"It's important to prep in advance — that way you can prepare your property, and this is also a great exercise for larger storms," said Chad Sonnier, director of Lafayette Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. "It's early in the storm season, so it's a good exercise to protect not only your family and your property, but to get ready for the big storms."

When it comes to placement, Sonnier said the most common mistake people make is putting sandbags in the wrong spots. They should be focused on all of a home's entry points.

"We encourage people if they're going to use sandbags to go ahead and place them where water can infiltrate the home, whether it'd be at a door, any type of entrance area, garage door," Sonnier said.

Once the threat has passed, residents should not toss sandbags out. Proper storage can extend the life of sandbags and save time and money before the next storm.

"Whenever you're finished with them, put them on a pallet, get them out of the weather and reuse them for the next event, get them out of the sunlight, and that way you can keep reusing them," Sonnier said.

Sonnier said his team is continuing to monitor conditions around the clock and staying in close contact with the National Weather Service.