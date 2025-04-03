Lafayette Parish residents invited to participate in rescheduled Debris Drop-Off Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents of Lafayette Parish are invited to participate in the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Debris Drop-Off Day, which has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 12.

The event allows residents to dispose of household items such as old paint cans, furniture, carpet, tires, and other debris that may be too large for regular curbside collection.

"Things that maybe people can't get in their garbage can, too large, maybe it's not usually picked up curbside—old junk, debris, tires, things like that," said Bess Foret, Environmental Quality Manager with LCG Public Works.

"We don't want anybody dumping that material. That's why we want to offer it for free. We want to give people the opportunity to know a place where they can bring it. It's going to be disposed of properly and so that's why it's important. So we're working on making that something that the community has access to a little more often as well."

To participate, residents must live in either the city of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and provide a valid ID displaying their address.

Two drop-off locations will be available from 8 a.m. to noon:

- Brown Park: 1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette

-Robicheaux Recreation Center: 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette

Debris from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

For additional details, visit LCG's website.

