Lafayette Parish prepares for Tropical storm Francine, Mayor-President declares State of Emergency

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Lafayette braces for the impending Tropical Storm Francine, Mayor-President Monique Boulet urged residents to take precautions and prepare for potential impacts.

“If you are living in low-lying areas or mobile homes, we ask that you make provisions to get to higher ground,” Boulet said during a news conference on Monday.

At 10:45 a.m., Mayor Boulet declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish, citing the threat of widespread damage and injury.

“The conditions are as bad as we’ve ever seen them. We are now in the critical phase of response to this storm. Our primary focus is ensuring the safety and well-being of every resident across Lafayette Parish,” Boulet stated.

Though no mandatory evacuation was ordered, Boulet urged residents in mobile homes or flood-prone areas to consider evacuating.

“If you’re going to evacuate, I would make preparations today and get on the road early tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber assured the public that law enforcement is prepared for the storm.

“We are well equipped with a nationally certified search and rescue team. We have high-water vehicles, personal watercraft, shallow water boats, and swift water rescue capabilities,” Garber said.

Residents were reminded to trim trees, stock up on non-perishable items, and gather emergency supplies. Boulet noted that the city’s emergency services are fully operational.

A primary shelter for Lafayette Parish will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dupuis Recreational Center (1212 East Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette, La 70501).

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to make landfall by Wednesday. Residents in need of assistance with hurricane response can call 2-1-1.