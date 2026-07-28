Lafayette Parish opens cooling centers as heat advisories continue across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As dangerous heat continues across Acadiana, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has reopened cooling centers to help residents escape high temperatures and reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

The cooling centers will operate from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, as heat advisories remain in effect for Lafayette, St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. Officials said hours and locations could change depending on weather conditions.

Residents spending time outdoors Monday said the heat has been difficult to avoid.

"It's hot. I'm sweatin'," Lafayette resident Carrigan said.

Another resident, Razell, said staying indoors has been the only relief.

"We stay inside in the air conditioner," Razell said. "It's everywhere you go. You can't escape it—unless you move to Alaska."

Lafayette Consolidated Government has designated six cooling center locations across the parish. The sites offer seating, shade, fans or air conditioning and bottled water for residents seeking relief from the heat.

"This is a really good idea for those who don't have anywhere to go, who can't access water, who can't access fans," Razell said.

The following cooling centers are available through Friday:



Girard Park Pavilion (500 Girard Park Drive): Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fans and bottled water are available under the pavilion.



(500 Girard Park Drive): Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fans and bottled water are available under the pavilion. Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road): Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fans and water are available at the covered entrance.



(1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road): Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fans and water are available at the covered entrance. Heymann Recreation Center Pavilion (1500 S. Orange St.): Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with fans and bottled water available under the pavilion.



(1500 S. Orange St.): Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with fans and bottled water available under the pavilion. Lafayette Parish public libraries : All library branches are available as cooling centers during their regular operating hours.



: All library branches are available as cooling centers during their regular operating hours. Oak Street Health Primary Care (2001 Moss St., Suite 1200): Indoor cooling is available for adults ages 55 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Water is also available.



(2001 Moss St., Suite 1200): Indoor cooling is available for adults ages 55 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Water is also available. St. Joseph Diner (613 Simcoe St.): Open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with water available for visitors.

To help residents reach the cooling centers, the Lafayette Transit System has suspended bus fares through Friday for anyone traveling to one of the designated locations.

Officials encourage residents to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks if working outside.

They also recommend checking on older adults, young children and people without reliable air conditioning. Children and pets should never be left unattended inside parked vehicles.

The National Weather Service has also launched an online heat dashboard through weather.gov that allows residents to monitor conditions in their area before spending extended time outdoors.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it will continue monitoring forecasts from the National Weather Service and adjust cooling center operations if needed. Residents can find updates on cooling center operations and other emergency preparedness information through Lafayette Consolidated Government's website and social media pages.