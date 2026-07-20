Lafayette OHSEP activates cooling center for extreme heat

LAFAYETTE, La. — With the heat continuing to rise across Acadiana, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) has activated a network of cooling centers to help residents stay safe during extreme heat conditions beginning Monday, July 20, 2026, through Friday, July 24, 2026.

Active Cooling Center Locations

Girard Park Pavilion

500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette

Cooling Center Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Fans and water available under the pavilion.

Note: Pavilion remains open to the public at all times; however, the fan and water will only be available when the Cooling Center is activated.

Dupuis Recreation Center

1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd., Lafayette

Cooling Center Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Fans and water available at the covered building entryway.

Note: Facility grounds remain open to the public.

Heymann Recreation Center Pavilion

1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette

Cooling Center Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Fans and water available under the pavilion.

Note: Pavilion remains open to the public at all times; however, the fan and water will only be available when the Cooling Center is activated.

Lafayette Parish Public Libraries

All Lafayette Parish Public Library branches open during normal business hours are available to residents seeking relief from the heat.

Oak Street Health Primary Care

2001 Moss St., Suite #1200, Lafayette

Indoor cooling available to adults 55+ from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday–Friday). Water available.

St. Joseph Diner

613 Simcoe St., Lafayette

Facility interior open daily from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with water available.

