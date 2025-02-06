Lafayette officials to inspect Himbola Manor again after missed deadline

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) will conduct another round of inspections at Himbola Manor on Thursday to determine whether property owners have corrected more than 100 violations identified in an October hearing.

Himbola’s owners had until Jan. 31 to address the issues, but sources indicate that some problems persist.

“The Community Development and Planning Department will go to the property again to inspect and see what has been done or what has not been done,” said City-Parish Attorney Patrick Ottinger.

Thursday’s inspection will help determine the government’s next course of action.

"We are very interested in ensuring that some of the very serious issues that were noted are taken care of, such as moisture, mold, and paint," Ottinger said. "That will be the principal focus of the inspection team when it goes out tomorrow."

Late Monday, construction and plumbing crews were seen performing repairs at Himbola Manor.

However, some tenants, who declined to speak on camera for fear of eviction, reported they are still living in unfit conditions despite court intervention.

In 2024, multiple tenants came forward to raise concerns about the property’s living conditions, citing mold, plumbing issues, roof damage, and rodent infestations.

In September 2024, Himbola Manor was fined more than $32,000 for failing to address 132 violations. Himbola was given 30 days to pay the fines, but Ottinger noted they have not been paid.

Under current regulations, the company could face additional fines of $10.45 per day, per violation, if the issues remain unresolved following Thursday’s inspection.

Himbola Manor is a Section 8-approved housing complex. Federal housing officials have ordered the company to either address the unsafe conditions or relocate residents.

KATC contacted Himbola Manor for a statement, but emails went unanswered at the time of this report.