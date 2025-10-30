Lafayette officials test emergency response in school shooter simulation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Local, parish and emergency leaders gathered Thursday morning at the Lafayette Parish Emergency Operations Center for a tabletop exercise simulating an active shooter situation at a high school.

The session, led by the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, brought together school administrators, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and hospital representatives. The goal was to walk through how each agency would respond and communicate during a real-life emergency.

Organizers say the exercise allowed participants to evaluate current procedures, identify potential gaps and improve coordination between agencies before an actual crisis occurs.

Officials added that while the event was closed to the public, similar exercises help keep safety protocols up to date as schools prepare for the unexpected.