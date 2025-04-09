Lafayette officials secure funding to combat drug abuse and support recovery

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Parish is receiving crucial help in the fight against drug and substance abuse, thanks to funding from a 2021 settlement with pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis. These funds are being used to support local programs focused on addiction treatment and recovery, providing much-needed resources to the community.

One of the first allocations is $333,900 for the 15th Judicial District Court to assist with opioid abatement efforts. Additionally, $100,676 will be directed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) for a study on the opioid crisis’s impact on the local criminal justice system.

One key initiative benefiting from these funds is a recovery program led by Judge Valerie Garrett. The program supports individuals battling opioid addiction by providing medical assistance, temporary housing, and life skills training. Judge Garrett sees the funding as a much-needed boost for a program that has already helped transform many lives.

“We had treatment options before, but what we lacked were housing and tools to track progress. Now, we can monitor individuals and better support their recovery,” said Judge Garrett.

She emphasized the complex nature of the issue: "It's not just one problem or one kind of person. This crisis impacts everyone in our community."

Brooke Hatch, a recent graduate of the program, shared her personal story. She explained how her addiction began after a car accident in 2008 and led to years of substance abuse. “I started using meth, heroin—whatever I could get my hands on,” Hatch said. Her story underscores the far-reaching impact of opioid addiction, and the program’s role in her recovery has been life-changing.

The opioid crisis continues to take a toll on the community. Data from the Lafayette Coroner’s Office shows a troubling rise in overdose deaths, particularly those linked to fentanyl. In 2019, there were 55 overdose deaths, with 25 involving fentanyl. By 2024, the total number of fatal overdoses increased to 71, with 45 deaths attributed to fentanyl.

Patrik Tilley, another program graduate, praised the initiative for helping him understand the root causes of his addiction and giving him the support he needed. “I’ve been able to give back and help others who are coming through the program. The impact has been great,” Tilley said.

Judge Garrett is hopeful that this funding will continue, though she stressed the need for more resources to keep the program running and to further combat the opioid crisis.

