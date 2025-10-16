Lafayette officials break ground on $17.6 million wastewater project

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Utilities System officially broke ground Thursday morning on the South Gravity Lift Station, a $17.6 million investment aimed at strengthening the city’s wastewater infrastructure.

The new facility, located at 1909 Johnston Street near Fire Station No. 5, will increase wastewater capacity and reliability for Downtown, Midcity, and nearby neighborhoods. City leaders say the project marks a major step forward in preparing Lafayette for continued growth and redevelopment.

Once completed, the lift station will add capacity for approximately 2,000 additional units, supporting future residential and commercial development along Johnston Street and throughout the city. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The project is partially funded through a $5 million Environmental Protection Agency Community Grant, with support from Congressman Clay Higgins and EPA Region 6. Engineering services are being provided by Domingue Szabo & Associates, with NCMC serving as the project’s contractor.

For more information on the South Gravity Lift Station project, click here.