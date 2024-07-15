Lafayette native serving aboard the USS Boxer

A native of Lafayette is serving aboard the USS Boxer.

Fireman Mekhi Williams is aboard the Boxer, which currently is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Here's a photo:

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque

In this photo, Quartermaster 3rd Class Kenneth Castellano, a native of Laredo, Texas, inspects the self-contained breathing apparatus of Fireman Mekhi Williams, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during a firefighting drill in the passageways as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2024.