Lafayette names Byron Starks as new PARC director

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government has named Byron Starks as the next director of Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture, bringing in a longtime educator, coach and nonprofit leader as the department works through a parishwide parks planning process and addresses concerns about the condition of some public parks.

Starks was introduced Monday as the new leader of the department, which oversees parks, recreation programs and cultural initiatives throughout Lafayette Parish.

“The ‘S’ in my last name is ‘servant,’ and I’ve always come from that vantage point,” Starks said. “I’ve learned how to serve people, especially from my mom. She taught me a lot about service.”

Starks said he views the position as an opportunity to continue serving the community.

“I think any time you’re in any part of the community, wherever you reside, she’s always taught me to bloom where I’m planted,” he said. “Here’s an opportunity to serve people, to serve the constituents of Lafayette.”

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, Starks brings more than 30 years of experience as an educator, mentor, coach and nonprofit leader. He is the founder and executive director of Champions International and has led youth leadership programs, athletic camps and mentorship initiatives across the region.

Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet said Starks' leadership qualities stood out during the search process.

“We’re in the middle of a park planning process, really understanding the conditions at all of our parks, the needs, and really trying to set that vision forward, so that as we make the investments that we have, the limited money that we have, it has the greatest impact,” Boulet said.

Starks takes over at a time when some residents have raised concerns about conditions at several parish parks, including Debaillon Park. Community members recently voiced frustrations about maintenance and upkeep issues at the park, prompting renewed discussions about priorities within the parish's parks system.

Starks acknowledged there is work to be done and said his focus will be on addressing residents' most pressing concerns.

“Somebody asked the question before, ‘How do you eat an elephant?’ One bite at a time,” Starks said. “So that’s my mission, is to try and tackle the important projects, what’s important to our constituents. And then from there, we can now address any other issues that they may need.”

A Louisiana native and inductee into the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Athletic Hall of Fame, Starks has also held leadership positions at Lafayette Christian Academy, LSU Eunice and Baton Rouge Community College.

He said his experience in education, athletics and community development has prepared him for the role and aligns with his passion for promoting health and wellness.

“I’m a health advocate and I think it’s right up the alley in terms of where I am,” Starks said. “A healthy community helps everybody, and I believe from the individuals in the community — from the kids to the adults — will all benefit from this.”

Starks is scheduled to officially begin his role as PARC director next month.